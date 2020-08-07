Women in Insurance Leadership and WIL NEXT nominations are now open

WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP NOMINATION FORM

I don't want to belabor a point our readers already know, but 2020 has thrown us all for a loop. So it is with great excitement -- and more than a little relief -- that I'm announcing that Women in Insurance Leadership is continuing this year, as well as WIL NEXT, our companion program inaugurated last year for younger leaders already making names for themselves. The nomination forms are live and will be through September.

We're halfway through the second decade of this program, and the industry always delivers with thoughtful, impressive candidates about whom it's a pleasure to meet and learn about. We will continue our tradition of spotlighting these leaders with a virtual event twist. Stay tuned for more information on that as we build it out.

There are two separate forms, linked at the top and bottom of this blog entry. Women in Insurance Leadership is for insurance carrier executives over age 40, while WIL NEXT is our under-40 recognition program in its second year. I'm looking forward to seeing who has distinguished themselves throughout these tulmultuous times. Thanks for bearing with us, and best of luck to all nominees!

Nathan Golia

Editor in chief, Digital Insurance

