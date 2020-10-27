AXIS taps Slice for home-business coverage

Small commercial lines distribution insurtech Slice Labs has signed on to distribute home-based business insurance on its platform.

AXIS will use Slice's Insurance Cloud Services platform to build the product, which will be distributed digitally as well as through MGAs and retail agencies.

“Our commitment is to distribute a product that provides home-based businesses with a customized policy unique to each customer,” said Jill Bryant, Head of Small Specialty Commercial at AXIS. “Today’s customer expects the insurance buying process to be as streamlined as purchasing other online products, and Slice’s innovation provides customers with that experience. We are impressed with Slice’s omni-channel distribution capabilities and its customer-first design approach.”

The coverage will be for small-business risks like general liability, professional liability, property, cyber and crime that aren't typically covered by homeowner's insurance.

