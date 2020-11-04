USAA, CUNA vet is new Amerisure CIO

Amerisure has promted Amjed Al-Zoubi to CIO. He had been CTO for the company that he joined in 2018.

Reporting to Greg Crabb, Amerisure's president and CEO, Al-Zoubi is responsible for IT, as well as the business process and portfolio management office and innovation team. He also will continue to lead the organization's Agility Practice Group.

"Since joining Amerisure, Amjed has been instrumental in the advancement of the company's technology strategy and in leading the Agility Practice Group to support Amerisure's agile transformation," said Crabb. "His wealth of relevant experience and strategic leadership will position Amerisure for continued success through technology, innovation and agility."

Al-Zoubi joined Amerisure as VP of application systems. Before that, he was an IT Director at USAA Life Company and also worked at CUNA Mutual Group.

