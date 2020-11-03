Bucking COVID-19, big insurers invest more in insurtech than ever

Insurtech funding rose 52% from the second to third quarter, according to CB Insights’ State of Fintech Q3 2020 report.

Funding reached $2.56 billion in Q3, up from $1.7 billion in Q2 and $978 million in Q1. In the third quarter of 2019, funding was just under $2 billion.

Nearly half of that funding came from five megadeals:

$500 million for Bright Health

$250 million for Next Insurance

$230 million for Waterdrop Inc.

$150 million for Hippo

$130 million for PolicyBazaar

The top 25 insurers completed 66 total deals so far in 2020, the most ever for this cohort on a year-to-date basis. In total, 318 VC deals were completed in the first three quarters of the year, rising from 99 in Q2 to 105 in Q3.