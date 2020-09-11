CNA hires data and analytics lead from Discover

Commercial insurer CNA has hired Santosh Bardwaj as SVP, chief data and analytics officer, taking effect Sept. 14.

Last serving as VP for advanced analytics and cloud for Discover Financial, Bardwaj is responsible for CNA's enterprise-wide data and analytics function. He reports to EVP and COO Michael Costonis.

"Santosh's proven track record and strong leadership acumen, coupled with the depth of experience driving advanced analytics transformation, makes him the ideal candidate for Chief Data & Analytics Officer," Costonis said. "Under Santosh's leadership, CNA will extend and accelerate our advanced analytics and data science capabilities across the insurance value chain, leveraging cutting-edge, cloud-based technologies and partnerships."

Before Discover, Bardwaj was Senior Director, Big Data Platform & Engineering, for Capital One.

