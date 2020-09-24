Marsh hires new digital leader from IBM

Marsh, insurance broker and risk adviser, has hired Tamara Simpkins Franklin as its new Chief Digital Data and Analytics Officer.

Franklin will begin her new role on October 1, with repsonsibility for designing and implementing digital technologies and enhancing data and analytics to transform Marsh’s client support. Franklin has 25 years of experience leading digital transformations and strategies for large multinational organizations, including Scripps, Time Warner, and Motorola. Prior to joining Marsh, Franklin was Vice President of Media and Entertainment Solutions, North America for IBM.

“Marsh’s commitment to giving clients access to advanced digital technology has greatly impressed me. I look forward to working with its talented team to use Marsh’s substantial data and analytics capabilities to further build on its market-leading solutions,” says Franklin.

“More than ever, our clients are looking to use the power of digital solutions to help them manage a rapidly-changing risk and insurance landscape, especially in light of the Covid-19 global pandemic," adds John Doyle, president and CEO of Marsh. "With her extensive experience driving digital transformation and developing digitally-enabled client solutions, Tamara will help us achieve our goal of further digitizing the client experience.”



