MetLife hires Foot Locker, Target vet as CIO

MetLife has hired Pawan Verma as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. His first day at the company will be November 9, 2020. reporting to Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations.

“We’re excited to have Pawan join our leadership team,” Pappas said. “He sees technology solutions through the eyes of his customers, recognizing the need to balance high tech and human touch to truly enable commercial success. Pawan’s leadership experience and customer-centric approach to technology will help us accelerate our digital transformation and ensure we are contemporary in how we deliver what our customers need today – and tomorrow.”

Verma joins MetLife from Foot Locker where he was the chief information and customer experience officer. There, he led a 4,000-member team to transform the technology, data and supply chain for the retailer, creating cloud-based, omnichannel customer touchpoints. Before that, he was VP of digital and marketing technology for Target where he managed mobile and digital development, data, cloud engineering and architecture.

