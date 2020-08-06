Nationwide partners with insurtech for video telematics

Nationwide has partnered with Samsara to offer video telematics to its E&S customers with 11 or more commercial trucks.

Samsara provides inward- and outward-facing dash cams that provide drivers with in-cab feedback on their driving. It also can be used in case of an accident to get a full picture of the incident: all footage is uploaded to cloud storage.

Besides the video components, Samsara’s devices also include GPS tracking and vehicle diagnostic capabilities. Its mobile app for drivers lets them log miles as well.

“As we continue to listen to our members and partners, we know that our trucking clients seek innovative solutions to protect their drivers, their trucks, their reputations and ultimately, their livelihoods,” said Gary Flaherty, vice president E&S Commercial Auto at Nationwide, in a statement. “This new capability will bring needed protection and ease to these clients to defend against outside hazards and learn from operational insights that translate to their bottom lines.”

The partnership comes about a year after Nationwide announced Vantage360, a suite of telematics offerings for commercial fleets. Working with insurtech partners Azuga and Zubie, companies that provide technology to support trip-tracking and analytics capabilities, this program is focused on the “human services market” -- medical and social services fleets that, among other things, help move patients to crucial appointments.

