OneBeacon new CIO comes from Swiss Re

By Nathan Golia September 29, 2020, 2:39 p.m. EDT 1 Min Read
OneBeacon Insurance Group, insurance subsidiary for Intact Financial in the U.S., has hired Vineet Bansal as its new CIO.

Bansal last was CTO for iptiQ, a Swiss Re internal startup, where he worked for three years. Before that, he was with Fidelity Investments for more than a decade. He reports to Intact CTO Christian Menkens.

“With Vineet’s leadership expertise and innovative visions around technology, I believe he will make an exceptional addition to Intact,” Menkens says.

Mike Miller, President U.S. and Specialty Solutions adds, “We’re excited to have Vineet join OneBeacon and our leadership team. His experience in digital transformation, IT strategy and execution will help us achieve success in our business across North America.”

