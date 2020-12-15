Verisk buys Jornaya

Verisk has announced its agreement to acquire Jornaya, a consumer data provider for insurance companies.

The buy continues Verisk's aggressive M&A strategy. Its last three before this one include buys of Franco Signor, FAST and BuildFax.

"Jornaya brings unique insights to consumer buying journeys and the ability to meet the evolving needs of CMOs and marketing teams. Combined with our extensive data assets and deep domain expertise in predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, this acquisition will enhance our ability to develop innovations to help our clients refine their marketing outreach, boost customer acquisition and retention, and increase profitable growth,” said Doug Caccese, president of ISO Personal Lines at Verisk.

"Verisk has shown a strong commitment to meeting the rapidly changing needs of leading marketers with data-driven solutions, highly experienced teams, and a significant innovation pipeline," adds Ross Shanken, founder and CEO of Jornaya. "As part of the Verisk family, we'll be able to increase our reach, improve our solutions, and help our clients grow with greater speed and efficiency by driving better customer engagement, acquisition, and retention."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, the companies say.

